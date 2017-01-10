Akron Zips past CMU for 6th straight win - WNEM TV 5

Akron Zips past CMU for 6th straight win

Posted: Updated:
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Isaiah Johnson scored a career-high 33 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, Kwan Cheatham Jr. scored 19 with a career-high 13 rebounds, and Akron held off Central Michigan 89-85 on Tuesday night to with its sixth straight.
   Trailing 49-41 at halftime, the Chippewas rallied and Marcus Keene tied it at 78 with a free throw with 3:43 left. The lead traded hands before Johnson's layup and free throw gave Akron an 85-83 edge with 1:23 to go. Johnson blocked Keene's layup attempt and Antonio Jackson hit a 3 on the Zips' next possession to make it 88-83.
   Raylon Brayson missed a 3 with 12 seconds left for Central Michigan and Cheatham's free throw made it 89-83.
   Josh Williams scored 14 for the Zips (13-3, 3-0 Mid-American).
   Keene scored 33 with seven assists and Brayson added 27 for the Chippewas (10-6, 0-3), who saw their six-game home win streak end.
Copyright Associated Press 2017.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.