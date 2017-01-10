Electric, hybrid vehicles on display at auto show - WNEM TV 5

Electric, hybrid vehicles on display at auto show

Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Courtesy: Detroit Auto Show on Twitter
DETROIT (WNEM) -

The Chevy Bolt took home top honors at the North American International Auto Show with the Car of the Year award.

The Bolt is just one of the electric and hybrid models turning heads in Detroit this year. Automakers are hoping they will appeal to the cost-conscious consumers.

The Chrysler Pacifica was named the North America Utility Vehicle of the Year. It gets 84 miles per gallon and is the first minivan to be electrified. Auto writers said it's a game changer.

"They've came so far so fast. We remember the 2030s being the benchmark. Now it seems a year or two away," said Lavell Riddle, auto writer.

Almost every car company with a display at the auto show is showing off its newest hybrid or electric vehicle.

The Chevy Bolt, originally a concept now turned reality, runs entirely on electricity and will go 238 miles on a single charge.

"As far as electric, they've come a long way as far as range. And it doesn't give you the anxiety that it once did," Riddle said.

It's putting pressure on suppliers to develop the newest and best technology. There is an entire exhibit at the show where companies are displaying their work.

"Of course it's changing very much at the moment. Not only hybridization, but electrification. So electrification is a lot of what we do," said Arnd Franz, sales and application director for Mahle.

Mahle is a company that focuses on mobility solutions worldwide.

Franz said hybrid and electric vehicles are not only in demand by companies and consumers, but they have become the norm.

"The fuel consumption regulations forced the industry into hybridization first of all and electrification will come. And those are exciting products," Franz said.

He said Mahle is about to launch its first electric motor into widespread production and soon it may be charging stations, not gas stations, in high demand.

"They have certainly, over the last 12 months, developed a lot faster than anyone could have ever imagined," Franz said.

