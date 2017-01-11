Another roundabout? Share your thoughts

Mid-Michigan residents will get a chance to share their thoughts on a new proposed roundabout.

MDOT will host a public open house to discuss its plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection of US-127 Business Route and N. Mission Road in Mt. Pleasant.

The open house runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant City Hall.

