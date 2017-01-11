Junk in trunk: Flier charged in gift-wrapped heroin bust - WNEM TV 5

Junk in trunk: Flier charged in gift-wrapped heroin bust

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

Federal prosecutors say an airport worker at Los Angeles International Airport has been charged with trying to smuggle 13 pounds of heroin wrapped in Christmas paper.

James Mitchell was charged Tuesday with drug trafficking for the incident last month that shut down part of an airport terminal when security officials noticed a peculiar smell.

Prosecutors say Mitchell checked a suitcase for a Dec. 10 flight to Cincinnati. A scan of the bag detected dense material inside, and an inspector found six bundles of heroin wrapped in Christmas paper.

Mitchell left the airport after an airline employee reached him by phone. He was arrested more than a week later and remains in custody.

His lawyer had no comment, but says Mitchell will plead not guilty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.