Salvation Army gets huge boost from three gold coins

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign may be over but the organization still got a huge boost. 

Tuesday, the charity sold three gold coins that were donated to the Red Kettle Drive during the past campaign. One of the gold coins was worth $50 but the two South African Krugerrands were sold for $3,800 to Stan's Gold Mine in Bay City. 

“We would just like to say thank you. It's been a real blessing and it helped us meet our kettle goal this year. It will help a lot of families in the community,” Sharon Pennell said.  

While the sale helped the Salvation Army meet their Red Kettle goal, they have not met their direct donation goal. 

They will be accepting donations through the end of the month. 

