Slow down! Icy roads reported across Mid-Michigan

Snow and rain came to an end overnight, but the hazards posed by the storm system are far from over.

Icy road conditions are reported across Mid-Michigan, with special weather alerts issued for Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin and Arenac Counties.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down and give yourself extra time during your morning and early afternoon commute.

Many school closings are already reported. You can check the list here.

