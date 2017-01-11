Fire destroys catering business - WNEM TV 5

Fire destroys catering business

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
By Samaia Hernandez
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Courtesy: Bill Thomas Courtesy: Bill Thomas
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A fire destroyed a Mid-Michigan business early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor, who is a former firefighter, reported the blaze at Bon Appetit Catering, located at 9211 E. Coldwater Road near Davison, just east of Gale Road.

"We just woke up and I seen the glare through my window. My brother yelled at me at the same time and said, 'Hey!' And that's when we called 911," Bill Thomas said.

Thomas said none of the workers were at the business during the fire shortly before 7 a.m.

The battalion chief on scene reported the building was “fully-involved" when crews arrived. 

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the building is a total loss. They are still determining the cause.

"Last night it was windy, so wind gusts can do very strange things to structures," Davison-Richfield Assistant Fire Chief Skip Davis said.

No one was hurt from the fire.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.