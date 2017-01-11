Fire destroys catering business

A fire destroyed a Mid-Michigan business early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor, who is a former firefighter, reported the blaze at Bon Appetit Catering, located at 9211 E. Coldwater Road near Davison, just east of Gale Road.

"We just woke up and I seen the glare through my window. My brother yelled at me at the same time and said, 'Hey!' And that's when we called 911," Bill Thomas said.

Thomas said none of the workers were at the business during the fire shortly before 7 a.m.

The battalion chief on scene reported the building was “fully-involved" when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the building is a total loss. They are still determining the cause.

"Last night it was windy, so wind gusts can do very strange things to structures," Davison-Richfield Assistant Fire Chief Skip Davis said.

No one was hurt from the fire.

