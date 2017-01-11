Man killed after car crashes into school bus identified - WNEM TV 5

Man killed after car crashes into school bus identified

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
By Ashlyn Hill
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police have identified a man killed after his car rear-ended a school bus in Genesee County. 

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Bristol Road at Ellis Park Drive in Burton, just east of I-475, on Jan 11.

Investigators said a car driven by Daniel Guillen, 33, of Burton, rear-ended an Atherton Community School bus as it was stopped to pick up its first student of the day.

Guillen was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.  

Burton Police told TV5 that the bus driver's daughter was on-board at the time.

Police confirm the bus had come to a full stop and had stop signs and lights on.

Bristol Road was closed in both directions while police investigated.

It is still unknown why the driver did not stop.

