Bedbugs relocate state employees

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Officials say bedbugs have been found at a Michigan government office in downtown Lansing, forcing a few state employees to relocate.

Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget spokesman Caleb Buhs says an insect was spotted on Dec. 22 by an employee working on the second floor of Constitution Hall.

The Lansing State Journal reports exterminators determined the insect was a bedbug, then swept the building with specially trained, insect-sniffing dogs and found two affected chairs. Buhs says both chairs "were bagged and removed from the building."

Buhs says a bedbug was spotted Friday on a laptop in the same area of the building. Another sweep is planned Wednesday. He says four employees have been relocated and "appropriate action will be taken to eradicate the problem" at the building.

