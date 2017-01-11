Enjoy beer and laughter at local event

It's time to enjoy an evening of beer and laughter at the 6th annual Brew Ha-Ha festival.

The event features more than 120 Michigan-made craft beers along with performances by local comedians.

It's happening Friday and Saturday at the Dow Event Center.

Tickets are $25 and you must be at least 21 to attend.

