State not doing enough to collect unemployment taxes - WNEM TV 5

State not doing enough to collect unemployment taxes

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan's auditor is again finding fault with the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, finding that it has only partially complied with a past audit that criticized efforts to collect delinquent taxes employers pay into the system.

The audit released Wednesday is a follow-up to an audit done five years ago. It also comes after the state last week reassigned the agency's director due to thousands of jobless people being wrongfully accused of fraud by a computer-based unemployment benefits system.

Auditor General Doug Ringler says the state still is not aggressively trying to collect taxes from delinquent employers by going to court or using other methods.

In its response to the audit, the unemployment agency says it agrees and will comply with recommendations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.