State not doing enough to collect unemployment taxes

Michigan's auditor is again finding fault with the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, finding that it has only partially complied with a past audit that criticized efforts to collect delinquent taxes employers pay into the system.

The audit released Wednesday is a follow-up to an audit done five years ago. It also comes after the state last week reassigned the agency's director due to thousands of jobless people being wrongfully accused of fraud by a computer-based unemployment benefits system.

Auditor General Doug Ringler says the state still is not aggressively trying to collect taxes from delinquent employers by going to court or using other methods.

In its response to the audit, the unemployment agency says it agrees and will comply with recommendations.

