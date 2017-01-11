UPDATE: Police ID grocery store thieves caught on video

Authorities say they've identified two alleged grocery store thieves after reaching out to the public for help.

Saginaw Township Police told TV5 the man and woman were caught on surveillance video stealing more than $100 worth of products from the Aldi store on State Street.

The two were seen stuffing the products in a large purse and their coats.

Police announced they identified and located both subjects.

If you have any information, contact the department.

>>>Slideshow: Grocery store thieves caught on video<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.