Woman faces prison in daughter's neglect death

A Michigan woman faces 20 to 40 years in prison under a plea agreement after authorities said her 16-year-old daughter, who was born with physical and mental disabilities, died of criminal neglect.

The Lansing State Journal reports 44-year-old Cari Ann Wright of Onondaga Township admitted in court Wednesday that she didn't feed Hannah Warner for "a couple weeks" and that she didn't try to get help.

Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while mentally ill. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of open murder and felony child abuse.

Medical examiners determined that Hannah died in November 2015 from neglect. The girl weighed only 43 pounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Wright's attorney, Brian Laxton, says it's "a very, very sad case." Sentencing is Feb. 15.

