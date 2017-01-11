State of Michigan requiring health department, hospital to take - WNEM TV 5

State of Michigan requiring health department, hospital to take action

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is now requiring the Genesee County Health Department and McLaren Flint to take action to reduce the risk of future exposure to Legionella at the hospital.

In 2016, there were 17 confirmed cases Legionella cases in Genesee County, two of which were associated with McLaren Flint.

It is something MDHHS is reviewing.

“This strong action demonstrates why the Department must be able to hold local health departments, hospitals and health facilities accountable under the Public Health Code,” said Nick Lyon, director of the MDHHS. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailed recommendations to both the Genesee County Health Department and to McLaren Flint hospital as to how they should proceed with these investigations.  Since we do not have confirmation that these recommendations have been implemented or the appropriate steps taken per CDC guidance, we must act swiftly to ensure the health of the public is protected.”

In the review of these case investigations so far, MDHHS says it has “concerns” with the follow-up that has been put in place at the health department and hospital following recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control.

A Statement from McLaren Flint Hospital:

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services indicated in their press release today, two of the 17 patients who were identified as having Legionnaires’ Disease in 2016 received care at McLaren Flint hospital. Fifteen of the 17 patients had no connection to our hospital.

Given the MDHHS data, it is clear there is still a water issue in our city.  We find the State’s fixation on our hospital to be an alarming refusal on their part to address the need for real solutions to our city’s drinking water problem – a problem that was identified by the state in 2014 and 2015, but remains unaddressed even today.

McLaren also said that the hospital reported both of the 2016 cases to the Genesee County Health Department and has welcomed surveyors from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into the building. The hospital also said the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs performed an onsite review of their water management plan and inspection of the facilities last September and "found no areas of non-compliance and noted that our water management plan was “a national best practice”."

Read the press release from MDHHS here:

