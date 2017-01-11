Utility worker monitoring downed power line robbed by gunman

A DTE Energy worker monitoring a downed power line in a Detroit neighborhood has been robbed.

Police say the 40-year-old employee was in a marked utility truck about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man tapped on the window with a gun.

The worker was forced to the ground and frisked. He was not physically harmed.

DTE Energy security director Michael Lynch says about $2 was taken.

Lynch says the worker's partner was guarding the other end of the downed wire. They were part of teams mobilized after strong winds knocked down wires and cut power to thousands of customers.

Restoration efforts in the area were halted until police and the utility's public safety staff could respond.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.