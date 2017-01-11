Man convicted in store owner's death

A 19-year-old has been convicted of murder in the 2015 shooting of a local store owner.

Flint Police responded to a shooting and possible robbery on Sept. 22, 2015 and found George Assaf, 66, dead on the floor of Stanley’s Meat Market.

Officials charged Jawone Watkins, 19, and a now a jury has convicted him.

“From all accounts, Mr. Assaf was very well-liked in the neighborhood and enjoyed helping out others whenever and however he could,” said Prosecutor Leyton. “He was simply working at his store like he had been doing for many years when Watkins came in and took his life during a robbery. It’s very sad,” Prosecutor Leyton said.

A sentencing date is unclear.

