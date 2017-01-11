Faces of Flint: Residents hope to move forward

Flint residents are still struggling with the water crisis.

"It's a lot of itching and burning and breaking out, rashes. It's discouraging. I'm angry. It's a lot of work and it's a headache, just overwhelming," said Redonna Riggs, resident.

She describes the water crisis in a lot of different ways, but being over is far from one of them.

"I've recently had problems breaking my hair off. I've lost a lot of hair. So I'm angry. When the water crisis first hit I almost moved in with my sister in Mississippi," Riggs said.

She said the lead laced pipes almost made her skip town prior to starting her new job at a warming center in Flint. However, she said she could not give up on her roots.

"The love for Flint. I love my city and my grand babies of course, my kids. Just staying here, the love for Flint," Riggs said.

She said the bad water not only affects her personality, but working as a coordinator at Catholic Charities, she sees a domino affect on the homeless population. She said supplies can be scarce.

Her supervisor at the center, Mary Stevenson, said things have changed since the dilemma began.

"Until you can't get water and the people around you can't get water, then you know what basics really are," Stevenson said.

Randell Davis comes to the shelter often to get warm and get safe drinking water. He said most people there have suffered through the crisis.

"It changes everything. It causes a lot of discomfort," Davis said.

As for Riggs, she hopes everything is about to change and some good news will come from the town hall meeting on Wednesday.

"Let's all just stick together. All the complaining, let's put it behind us and just move forward. Solutions, no negative, just solutions," Riggs said.

