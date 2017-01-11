Tips to quit smoking - WNEM TV 5

Tips to quit smoking

Nearly seven out of 10 smokers in America want to quit, but only about six out of 100 actually succeed.

Giving up a nicotine addiction is hard, but not impossible.

"If you want to live you need to quit smoking. That's why I quit. I need my life," said Nibiah Hawdad.

Seven years ago Hawdad became sick. His doctor pinned his health issues on cigarettes.

"Smoke is no good. Anybody who smokes, no good," Hawdad said.

So he quit, cold turkey. The same can't be said for Dito Gillette.

Gillette has been a smoker for 10 years. He calls it a disgusting habit, but for now it's a habit he can't break.

"It's easier said than done," he said.

According to the American Cancer Society, 87 percent of men and 70 percent of women who die from lung cancer were smokers.

The Centers for Disease Control said 34,000 deaths among non-smokers from coronary heart disease each year is caused by secondhand smoke.

"Think about taking a class to help you quit. Think about some hobbies that maybe you can employ to distract you. Think about maybe exercise as well. And think about getting a buddy to help," said Anne Werle, head of the smoking cessation program at Covenant Healthcare.

She said it is important for smokers who want to quit to keep trying, even if they have failed to quit before.

"It creates heart disease. You can have peripheral vascular disease. Not to mention, if you're having surgery it decreases wound healing time and one of the biggies of course, lung cancer," Werle said.

As for Hawdad, he said he quit to live a healthier life and he hopes others can do the same.

"I wish everybody quit smoking, especially my brothers," he said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

