New medical marijuana law can allow landlords to ban tenants from smoking

Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Samaia Hernandez
A new law signed by Gov. Rick Snyder this week tightens the restrictions on voter-approved medical marijuana legislation.

Under the new law, landlords now have a say whether to let medical marijuana patients grow or smoke the drug on leased property.

Fred Hemond suffers from a degenerative disease and severe post traumatic stress disorder. He heads to MI Organic Solutions to get his medical marijuana because he said it helps him regain his appetite.

"Knowing that a guy like this knows what it is, how much of what psychoactive ingredients are in this particular strain," Hemond said.

He said medical marijuana has saved his life. However, he and other medical marijuana users who happen to rent instead of own could find life a little more difficult thanks to a new law.

The law allows landlords to ban renters from smoking or cultivating medical marijuana on their property.

Benjamin Horner opened his dispensary a little more than 10 years ago. He said the law is very inconvenient for patients.

"A lot of our patients are on fixed incomes. They're in rental housing. You know, them having to make a choice over a natural medicine that works for them versus something that doesn't is very disappointing," Horner said.

He thinks some landlords won't bother with banning users and he's not sure whether this new law will hold up. He wonders if it could be challenged in court like the medical marijuana safe driving law.

"The law came out saying it had to be in the trunk, but that didn't always work so the appeals court overturned that. So we'll see what happens with these landlord tenant laws," Horner said.

The bill was sponsored by State Senator Rick Jones. It amends the existing medical marijuana law.

