Man's body found on Detroit airport runway; autopsy planned

Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.More >
Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
A court order blocks Facebook from letting users know when law enforcement investigators ask to search their online information, particularly their political affiliations and comments.More >
A court order blocks Facebook from letting users know when law enforcement investigators ask to search their online information, particularly their political affiliations and comments.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
The search is on for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend.More >
The search is on for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend.More >
A local beach is closed until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.More >
A local beach is closed until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.More >
Over 20 years ago a series of four derechos raced through the Midwest with one sweeping through Mid-Michigan leaving a path of destruction in its wake.More >
Over 20 years ago a series of four derechos raced through the Midwest with one sweeping through Mid-Michigan leaving a path of destruction in its wake.More >