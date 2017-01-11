Man's body found on Detroit airport runway; autopsy planned

The body of a 61-year-old man has been found on a runway at a small municipal airport on Detroit's east side.

An air traffic controller at Coleman A. Young International Airport noticed an object about noon Wednesday and notified airport security. Security officers later contacted police.

Detroit police Sgt. Adam Madera says no signs of trauma were visible on the body. An autopsy is scheduled.

Madera says the man did not work at the airport and it was not immediately clear how he got onto the property.

The airport, better known as City Airport, has two runways and is separated from surrounding neighborhoods by chain-link fencing. It primarily handles air cargo flights. About 25 flights go in and out of the airport daily.

Commercial passenger service ceased in 2000.

