Man charged in snowplow hit-and-run death gets $1M bond

A man charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Grand Rapids-area woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow has been ordered jailed on $1 million bond.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Wyoming District Court Judge Steven Timmers took 21-year-old Austin Hill's criminal history into consideration Friday when raising the bond previously set at $750,000. A not guilty plea has been entered.

Defense lawyer Craig Haehnel had requested a personal recognizance bond.

Chelsea Crawford was hit Tuesday while she walked on a road in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb. Hill's truck was located that night and he was arrested on Wednesday. Video from cameras on a nearby property played a key role in the investigation.

Hill's criminal record, which includes drug charges, could enhance his sentence if convicted.

