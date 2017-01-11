WATCH: Flint water crisis town hall meeting - WNEM TV 5

WATCH: Flint water crisis town hall meeting

Posted: Updated:

State and Flint city officials held a town hall meeting on Wednesday to inform residents of the latest findings.

You can watch the meeting in segments below:

Town hall meeting part 1

Town hall meeting part 2

Town hall meeting part 3

Town hall meeting part 4

Town hall meeting part 5

Town hall meeting part 6

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.