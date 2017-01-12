MSU rebounds from loss with 65-47 win over Minnesota

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Miles Bridges scored all 16 of his points in the first half, helping Michigan State build a huge lead it used to cruise to a 65-47 victory over No. 24 Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (12-6, 4-1 Big Ten) started the night in a five-way tie atop the conference with the Golden Gophers (11-7, 3-2) and moved a half-game ahead of No. 17 Purdue, Maryland and Nebraska.

Michigan State led the entire game, went ahead by 22 points at halftime and easily kept a comfortable lead.

Joshua Langford scored nine of his 13 points in the first half for the Spartans and Nick Ward, who fouled out, had nine points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes.

The Golden Gophers have four players averaging at least 10 points a game, but had just two score in double digits against Michigan State. Nate Mason scored 14 and Dupree McBrayer had 11 points.

