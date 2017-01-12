Over 70% of Michiganders to travel in 2017

It looks like it's going to be a busy year for the travel industry.

According to AAA, more than 70-percent of Michigan residents plan to take a vacation this year.

Most play to take multiple trips, with more than half headed to places with warmer weather.

Based on travel bookings, three of the top destinations in the United States are in Florida.

California and Las Vegas are also popular.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.