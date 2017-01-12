Ice, ice baby! Freezing rain icing roads

If you wanted to test out your anti-lock braking system, today is your day!

Patchy, freezing rain is icing the roadways this morning across Mid-Michigan.

Special Weather Alerts have been issued for Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lapeer, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Genesee and Huron Counties. A freezing rain advisory is also in effect until 1 p.m.

Drivers are warned to use caution during their morning commute. Give yourself extra time to stop and slow down.

Some schools have already closed this morning. See the list here.

