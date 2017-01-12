Ice, ice baby! Freezing rain icing roads - WNEM TV 5

Ice, ice baby! Freezing rain icing roads

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

If you wanted to test out your anti-lock braking system, today is your day!

Patchy, freezing rain is icing the roadways this morning across Mid-Michigan.

Special Weather Alerts have been issued for Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lapeer, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Genesee and Huron Counties. A freezing rain advisory is also in effect until 1 p.m. 

Drivers are warned to use caution during their morning commute. Give yourself extra time to stop and slow down. 

Some schools have already closed this morning. See the list here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.