New guidelines released to improve recess in schools

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Federal health officials have released new guidelines to improve recess in schools. 

It outlines 19 ways to increase physical activity for students, including training school staff and volunteers. 

Studies show recess not only improves physical health, it also helps improve attention and concentration. 

Take a look at the guidelines below: 

