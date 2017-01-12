Flint transit system gets $12.8 million to buy 32 buses

Flint is getting $12.8 million to buy 32 buses powered by compressed natural gas and to provide training for mechanics and drivers.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration was announced this week by U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters of Michigan.

Edgar H. Benning, general manager of the Flint Mass Transportation Authority, says in a statement that the new vehicles will help cut costs associated with maintaining older buses. And he says natural gas power will be more environmentally friendly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.