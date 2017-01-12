I-75 back open after semi slide-off

Officials say icy road conditions caused a slide-off that closed northbound lanes on I-75.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on I-75 at M-81 in Saginaw County.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, according to MDOT. Michigan State Police said the slide-off involved a semi tractor-trailer.

There was no word on injuries.

Police diverted traffic onto northbound I-675, exit 150. The area has since reopened.

