I-75 back open after semi slide-off - WNEM TV 5

I-75 back open after semi slide-off

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: MDOT Courtesy: MDOT
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Officials say icy road conditions caused a slide-off that closed northbound lanes on I-75. 

It happened just before 7 a.m. on I-75 at M-81 in Saginaw County. 

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, according to MDOT. Michigan State Police said the slide-off involved a semi tractor-trailer. 

There was no word on injuries. 

Police diverted traffic onto northbound I-675, exit 150. The area has since reopened. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.