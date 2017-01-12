Lawmakers push to end daylight saving time - WNEM TV 5

Lawmakers push to end daylight saving time

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

There's another push to stop clocks in Michigan from springing forward. 

The Detroit Free Press reports several state lawmakers want to end daylight saving time in our state. 

A House bill introduced Wednesday would do just that by making Eastern Standard the official time zone year round. 

Lawmakers have introduced a similar measure two years ago, which failed. 

