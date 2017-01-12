Can't pronounce Kincheloe, MI? This will help

How do you say Cohoctah and Kitch-iti-kipi. How about Presque Isle and Wequetonsing?

Whether you’re new to Michigan, or you’ve lived here your whole life, the pronunciation of some state terms can be challenging.

If you add in the more than 228,000 Michiganders who have vision loss, you can see how it could be difficult to navigate the state’s unique names.

So the Licensing and Regularity Affairs bureau has developed a guide, called “You Say it How in Michigan?” to help.

“We initially developed the ‘You Say it How in Michigan?’ guide for narrators across the country during audio book production to get Michigan name and place pronunciations right,” said Susan Chinault, manager of the nationally recognized Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library (BTBL), where the guide was developed. “Actually the guide is invaluable for anyone, especially since Michigan has so many unique names that can be mispronounced.”

The guide includes more than 2,200 places, terms, and names with links to the state. You can find it here.

