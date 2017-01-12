Can't pronounce Kincheloe, MI? This will help

Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.More >
Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.More >
A Michigan boy has gone missing from his home for the second time this year.More >
A Michigan boy has gone missing from his home for the second time this year.More >
Authorities said a 63-year-old homeowner was shot and killed during a home invasion in Flint.More >
Authorities said a 63-year-old homeowner was shot and killed during a home invasion in Flint.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >
The search is on for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend.More >
The search is on for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend.More >
Two Michigan parents are facing child abuse charges after first responders had to use an overdose-reversal drug on their 11-month-old.More >
Two Michigan parents are facing child abuse charges after first responders had to use an overdose-reversal drug on their 11-month-old.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >