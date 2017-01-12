Investigation leads to multiple sex crime charges - WNEM TV 5

Investigation leads to multiple sex crime charges

Percy Lee Ousley (Source: Flint Police Dept.) Percy Lee Ousley (Source: Flint Police Dept.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man has been arrested, charged with sex crimes against a minor.

The City of Flint Police Department began investigating reports of an inappropriate relationship with a minor on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 10 Percy Lee Ousley was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Mary Buszek at 810-237-6959 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

