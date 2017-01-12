Investigation leads to multiple sex crime charges

A man has been arrested, charged with sex crimes against a minor.

The City of Flint Police Department began investigating reports of an inappropriate relationship with a minor on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 10 Percy Lee Ousley was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Mary Buszek at 810-237-6959 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

