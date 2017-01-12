Drinks & laughs at Brew Ha-Ha

A night of drinks and laughs is coming to Mid-Michigan.

The 6th annual Brew Ha-Ha is coming to the Dow Event Center in Saginaw on Jan. 13-14.

The event features more than 140 Michigan-made craft beers, ciders and meads, along with performances by local comedians.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and you must be at least 21 to attend. Click here to get tickets.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.