2-year-old with heart condition needs your help

Katherine McSweyn is a Mid-Michigan mother of three, but it’s her youngest child - 2-year-old Hana - who needs the most help.

“She’s small for her age, but she’s growing every day,” McSweyn said.

Hana was born with Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection, or TAPVC.

“Some of her veins, her pulmonary veins that are supposed to be connected to her lungs, are actually connected to the right side of her heart. And it’s making the right side of her heart grow about 50 percent larger than her left side, and it’s not pumping oxygenated blood into her lungs,” McSweyn said.

McSweyn, who lives in Bay City, said Hana’s only option is open-heart surgery with a lifetime of follow-up care. A cost she said she can’t cover on her own.

So her family is hosting two different fundraising events.

Cops and Doughnuts in Bay City is holding a “Hana Day” on Jan. 21, and a spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held next month to help raise money.

“We’re having the spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Salvation Army Church, which is behind McDonald’s on Washington in Bay City,” said Margie Brown, a family friend.

Brown has helped organize the dinner because she wants to help this deserving family get back on track.

“I’ve seen the struggles that Katie and her family have gone through and I truly want to be a part of helping them move forward in life," Brown said.

As for McSweyn, she said any help would mean the world to her and her little girl.

“I’m a single mother of three, so it’s tough," she said.

