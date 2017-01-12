Can earthen berm stop Asian carp from reaching Great Lakes?

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander says Indiana officials will determine if a nearly 2-mile-long earthen berm at Eagle Marsh has enough protections to keep the Asian carp from the Great Lakes.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee's 2017 strategy for monitoring and controlling the invasive species include possible changes to the wetland nature preserve near Fort Wayne.

Crews that widened one part of the Graham-McCulloch Ditch in 2015 left a notch in the berm because of flooding concerns around Eagle Marsh. The notch has a mesh screen that lets water through but not the Asian carp or other fish.

Col. Christopher Drew, commander of the Chicago district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will determine if the notch will be filled.

