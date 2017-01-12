Residents discouraged following town hall meeting about water crisis

Federal and state officials presented the latest data about lead levels in Flint's water supply to residents on Wednesday.

Their findings showed the city's water system is vastly improved, but there is still work to be done. The water is still not safe to drink without a filter and officials are uncertain when it will be.

"It is very, very sad. It makes me want to cry just thinking about it," said Kristin Swartz, Flint resident.

The 33-year-old attended the town hall meeting on Wednesday. At the meeting she learned it is likely to take at least three more years to replace the lead service lines in the city and the money to do so has not been secured yet.

"I have young children at home and we have to cook and brush our teeth with bottled water and it's just really sad," Swartz said.

The EPA encouraged residents to continue using filters at their homes.

"I wish I could just say we need to move out of here, but unfortunately most of us can't just do that," Swartz said.

She said it's hard to trust the government after everything that has happened to her city.

"We've been lied to so long. I don't trust anything they say anymore," Swartz said.

Eugene Love, Flint resident, said he feels like the population is being pushed out.

"We want to get rid of y'all and pay off this land so we can pay off our debt. That's what they're saying to me," Love said.

He said he is stuck in Flint paying hundreds of dollars for cloudy, contaminated water he can't use. When he retired and bought his home more than 10 years ago it was worth $30,000. Now he believes he would be lucky to get 10 percent of that.

"You know, I'm supposed to give it up for $3,000 or $4,000? No, I have to stay here that five years. You know, just losing money," Love said.

He said he is beyond fed up with all branches of government. Love believes the problem would be resolved quicker if residents banned together and demanded better.

"Everybody move at the same time and say, 'No, we're not accepting this.' The motion of time would move faster," Love said.

