Donut reward leads to identity of bakery burglar

After being the target of burglary two times in one week, a local bakery posted a donut reward for information.

The reward was posted to North Branch Bakery's Facebook page on Jan. 9 in hopes someone would come forward with information in regards to the incidents on Dec. 22 and Dec. 27.

During both incidents the store received minimum damage with few items stolen, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

There was another burglary at the Dynamics Dance Studio, which is located on the same block as the bakery, on Jan. 4.

There were more damage done to the dance studio including spray paint damage and the consumption of food items, the sheriff's office said.

Shortly after posting the reward on Facebook, a teenager contacted the bakery with information regarding the burglaries. One of the stolen items was also returned to the bakery.

The sheriff's office followed up with the information and took a different teenager into custody on Jan. 10. Deputies also recovered stolen property while executing a search warrant in North Branch.

The teen was later released to a parent.

The case remains under investigation.

