Women knit hats for march after presidential inauguration

Women across the country have teamed up to knit hats to help support their cause.

The project - which involves knitting pink hats - aims to provide the people participating in the Women's March with a visual statement. The march takes place in Washington, D.C. the day after President Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"The more we are seen, the more we are heard. Let's come together to support women's rights in a creative and impactful way," the group said on their website.

The project started Thanksgiving weekend and they hope to knit 1.17 million pink hates before the march on Jan. 21.

Twisted Warp and Skeins Fiber Shop in Merrill is participating in the project.

"I'm getting really tired of pink. Woah, I mean, I like pink. But wow, this is a lot," said Pam Hickey, co-owner of the shop.

Thousands of women plan to descend on Washington. The goal is to provide a visual sense of unity in the sea of people with the pink kitty eared hats.

"Right now our goal is to make 200 for the buses that are leaving from the Saginaw, Midland, Bay City area. We promised them hats for everyone on the bus," Hickey said.

The goal of 200 hats has already been met, but those volunteering said it represents a serious issue.

"Anything I can do to support my fellow women and if I can show her and show my daughter and everyone watching the importance of being there and your voice heard, then I'm going to do that. And today that's knitting hats," said Andrea Foster, knitter.

Hickey said it is a way to support the Women's March for those who can't attend in Washington.

"Our incoming president tends to be a little on the misogynistic side. So we want to show him we're here. We'll be peaceful, but don't ignore us," Hickey said.

