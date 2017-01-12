Radio station brings awareness to 1000th day of Flint water crisis

A Flint radio station has partnered up with a T-shirt company to bring awareness to the 1000th day of the Flint water crisis.

Cars 108 teamed up with Hilton Screeners in Davison to make special shirts commemorating the day. Jan. 19 marks the 1000th day since Flint switched its water source to the Flint River, causing the water crisis.

The radio station is urging residents to wear them on Jan. 19 and post a photo to social media using #FlintWaterCrisis.

The shirts are $12 and $5 from each shirt will be donated to the United Way of Genesee County's Flint Water Fund. You can purchase a shirt here.

Residents can pick up their shirts at Hilton Screeners, 210 N. Main St. in Davison or at Townsquare Media, 3338 E. Bristol Road in Burton.

