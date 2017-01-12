Superintendent cancels hockey season after hazing incident

A season is ending early for one Mid-Michigan hockey team.

The decision came after an alleged incident of hazing against a teammate.

On the ice the Mid-Michigan Storm Hockey Team is a source of pride for Gladwin County.

"It's a big thing here. The community really thrives on hockey. There's a lot of parents involved," said Kevin Martini, parent.

The varsity team is hosted by the Gladwin School District, but has players from other nearby districts on the team.

A recent hazing incident has forced the team's coach to resign and has forced the players to hang up their skates.

"No place for it all. Yeah, in any form. At this level, or even college or pro," said Bill Nelson, grandparent of one of the players.

Specific details of the incident have not been released by the district.

A parent of one of the players, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incident happened in a locker room at the Gladwin Community Arena and involved inappropriate contact.

"I felt, when I looked into the situation, that this was extraordinarily serious and needed to be dealt with in an extraordinarily serious way," Gladwin Superintendent Rick Seebeck said.

He said he had no choice but to cancel the rest of the hockey season. Seebeck said the board of education will decide if the team will play again next year or ever.

"Whenever we have an incident of hazing we look into it. We determine what happened. We determine the level of seriousness of the incident, who was involved, how many were involved. And from there we make a decision," Seebeck said.

It is unclear how many players were involved, but some question if punishing the entire team is warranted.

"Parents should be consulted, but you know, I don't think they should all be punished for this. I think that's wrong," Martini said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.