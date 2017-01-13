At least one hurt in rollover crash - WNEM TV 5

At least one hurt in rollover crash


By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BUENA VISTA, MI (WNEM) -

Police continue to investigate a rollover crash that left at least one person hurt. 

It happened just before midnight Thursday in the 6500 block of E. Holland Avenue in Buena Vista. 

Officials said the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before flipping over. 

No word yet on the victim's condition. 

