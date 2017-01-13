Crash splits livestock trailer in half

Authorities say icy road conditions and speed contributed to a crash that split a livestock trailer in half.

It happened on Jan. 12 about 12:53 p.m. on East Peck Road (M-90) near Farr Road in Sanilac County.

Investigators said a 2012 green Ford pickup driven by Kenneth Partello, 75, of Croswell and his 43-year-old passenger, Ann Hammond, were heading east on Peck Road when Partello lost control of his truck on the slushy, icy road.

The truck crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2015 gray Ford pickup pulling an empty livestock trailer.

The impact from the crash split the livestock trailer in half, police said.

The driver of the second truck, 67-year-old Keith Lossing of Jeddo, and his passenger 65-year-old Linda Lossing also of Jeddo, were not seriously hurt.

Partello was taken to McKenzie Hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.

Officials said all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

They believe speed and road conditions were factors in the crash. Partello was cited.

