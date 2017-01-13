Caught on Camera: Coyote spotted on Saginaw Bay - WNEM TV 5

Caught on Camera: Coyote spotted on Saginaw Bay

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CASEVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

A coyote was spotted during the daytime in a rare, caught-on-camera moment. 

TV5's James Felton photographed the creature walking on the ice on the Saginaw Bay just south of Caseville. 

If you encounter a coyote, experts say it's a solid bet its more scared of you than you are of it. 

It will likely do its best to avoid you. 

Lt. Payne at the DNR in Bay City told TV5 there have been no unusual amounts of coyote activity in Mid-Michigan lately and the population is normal. Coyotes are active in all 83 counties across the state. 

Most reports come in the spring when young livestock is attacked. 

