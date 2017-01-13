Ex-Michigan State player agrees to resolve assault case

Former Michigan State defensive back Demetrious Cox has agreed to pay $1,085 in fines and restitution to resolve a misdemeanor assault case.

Court records say Cox will avoid jail time under a plea agreement that reduces the charge to a civil infraction of littering.

Police records say Cox was arrested at 3 a.m. on Nov. 24 in East Lansing after punching a cab driver. He didn't play at Penn State afterward due to what coach Mark Dantonio called a violation of team rules.

East Lansing City Attorney Thomas Yeadon tells the Lansing State Journal that the plea agreement was "fairly typical" for misdemeanor cases. He says the resolution was appropriate based on the circumstances surrounding the case.

Cox, a Pennsylvania native, previously told newspaper he'd been "falsely accused."

