Superstitious? Friday the 13th collides with full moon

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Whatever you do, don’t go into the woods, close your bathroom mirror or wear a hockey mask today – it’s Friday the 13th.

To add to the creepy superstition, tonight is also a full moon.

There are those among us who feel lucky on Friday the 13th and others who take the day off, too scared to risk venturing outdoors in case a piano mysteriously falls from the sky.

The fear of Friday the 13th is actually called paraskevidekatriaphobia or friggatriskaidekaphobia.

There are no serious studies that show mishaps are more likely to befall upon people on Friday the 13th, but nevertheless, 8 percent of Americans are afraid of the date, according to CBS News. 

We’ll experience one more Friday the 13th in 2017, but not until October. 

