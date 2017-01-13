New feature allows victims to track offenders across jails

A new tracking feature allows victims to easily follow an offender across jail facilities.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has enhanced the MI-VINE system with a new feature called RegistrationLink 2.0.

“RegistrationLink has provided Michigan residents with an additional layer of security when they track their offender’s whereabouts within the county jail or state prison system,” said Nick Lyon, director of the MDHHS. “Crime victims deserve a seamless process to track an offender that has been transferred to another correctional facility and the right to know if the offender is due for parole.”

Prior to the new feature, when a victim registered on MI-VINE, the offender typically would be in a county jail and that registration would only be good for the county jail system. When the offender was released from the county jail, the victim would receive notification.

But if that offender was moved to a state prison, the victim would have had to re-register to receive notification of the offender’s movements within the state jail system. Often, victims would either forget or would not know they had to re-register to receive notification, consequently, losing track of their offender.

The new system also provides the ability to link court case information to an offender’s record to keep victims better informed.

Michigan is one of nine states that have the RegistrationLink feature.

