New report card ranks local high schools

A new report card is showing a different side of the state's once labeled "priority" schools.

The Mackinac Center has released its updated high school rankings report. Unlike the state’s top-to-bottom ranking method, the report considers student test scores as well as socioeconomic status.

Of note was Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw. The school was on the state’s 2015 Priority List, which could potentially make it eligible for closure.

When the poverty level of its students is considered, however, the center said its actually beating the odds and earned a “C” grade on their report card.

The top 10 schools in Saginaw area:

Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy

Frankenmuth HS

Arthur Hill HS

Hemlock HS

Heritage HS

Freeland Middle School/High School

Chesaning Union HS

Swan Valley HS

Birch Run HS

St. Charles Community HS

To read the full rankings report, click here.

