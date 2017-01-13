New report card ranks local high schools - WNEM TV 5

New report card ranks local high schools

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A new report card is showing a different side of the state's once labeled "priority" schools. 

The Mackinac Center has released its updated high school rankings report. Unlike the state’s top-to-bottom ranking method, the report considers student test scores as well as socioeconomic status.

Of note was Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw. The school was on the state’s 2015 Priority List, which could potentially make it eligible for closure.

When the poverty level of its students is considered, however, the center said its actually beating the odds and earned a “C” grade on their report card.

The top 10 schools in Saginaw area:

  • Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy
  • Frankenmuth HS
  • Arthur Hill HS
  • Hemlock HS
  • Heritage HS
  • Freeland Middle School/High School
  • Chesaning Union HS
  • Swan Valley HS
  • Birch Run HS
  • St. Charles Community HS

To read the full rankings report, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

WNEM

