Little Miss Flint named youth ambassador, marching in D.C.

The girl known as "Little Miss Flint" has a new role as youth ambassador.

Mari Copeny wrote a letter to President Obama who responded by saying he was going to visit the city.

The nine-year-old girl is one of 30 ambassadors from around the country who will march in the Women's March on Washington the day after President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

She's raising money for her trip to Washington, D.C.

