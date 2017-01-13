Little Miss Flint named youth ambassador, marching in D.C. - WNEM TV 5

Little Miss Flint named youth ambassador, marching in D.C.

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The girl known as "Little Miss Flint" has a new role as youth ambassador. 

Mari Copeny wrote a letter to President Obama who responded by saying he was going to visit the city. 

The nine-year-old girl is one of 30 ambassadors from around the country who will march in the Women's March on Washington the day after President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office. 

She's raising money for her trip to Washington, D.C. 

To donate to her GoFundMe account, click here

