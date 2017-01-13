Michigan hires Pep Hamilton as assistant coach

Michigan has hired Pep Hamilton has its new assistant coach and passing game coordinator.

Hamilton was an associate head coach on offense for the Cleveland Browns last season and spent the previous three years as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. He will work with Michigan's quarterbacks and wide receivers.

He says it's an "honor and privilege to be part of one of the most storied programs in college football history."

Hamilton was an assistant at Stanford from 2010-12, overlapping for one season with current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh when Harbaugh was the coach at Stanford. Hamilton has also spent time in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

