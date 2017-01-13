Man charged with hitting car with shovel, throwing kittens

A Mid-Michigan man has been charged, accused of hitting a vehicle with a shovel and then throwing kittens.

It happened on Jan. 12 at a home on Lyon Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Investigators said Jeffrey Barnes, 35, from Flint, got into an argument with a 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman inside a car, got out, and hit the vehicle with a shovel.

He then went to the house, grabbed the kittens and threw them into the snow, according to police.

A roommate locked the door to the house and called 9-1-1. That’s when Barnes kicked the door in, took the roommate’s phone and assaulted that person, according to police.

Investigators said Barnes then went back to the vehicle, went through the Mt. Pleasant woman’s pockets and took her prescription medication. He then walked away.

Police found him on the railroad tracks near Cherry Street. When officers said he looked like he intended to fight them they used a stun gun to take him into custody.

It’s not clear if the kittens were hurt.

Barned was charged with multiple counts including home invasion, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and animal cruelty among other charges.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.