Woman killed in early morning fire

One woman is dead and two others were rescued after an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called 407 Law Street in the city of Lapeer at 2:57 a.m. for reports of a fire at a home that was converted to an apartment.

Crews were able to rescue two people who were sleeping in two separate units downstairs.

A 44-year-old woman from the Lapeer area, who lived in the upstairs unit, was rescued from the building by firefighters, but they were unable to revive her.

Sgt. Lenny Jaskulka with the State Police Fire Marshalls told TV5 the preliminary investigation showed an electrical fire started in a wall between floors.

An electrical engineer and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Fire investigators have been brought in.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The three apartments suffered significant damage from fire, smoke and water. The residents of the first floor are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

